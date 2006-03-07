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RW - GL II PRIVATE SECTOR SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Rwanda : € 10,000,000
Credit lines : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2006 : € 3,000,000
2/02/2007 : € 7,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 10 million long term finance for SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2006
20060307
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Rwanda Global Loan II - Private Sector Support
  • Banque Rwandaise De Développement (Contact person : Mr. Théogène Turatsinze ; Fax No : 250 - 573569)
  • Banque Commerciale du Rwanda ( Contact Person : Mr. David Kuwana ; Fax No : 250 - 593395)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of Credit for on-lending in the form of medium and long-term financing in Euros and local currency.

Financing of Rwandan companies, particularly Small and Medium sized, and micro enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investors in Rwanda are required to respect the national legislation on the matter. The selected banks do recognise that environmental risks have to be part of the standard risk assessment procedures.

The financial intermediaries will ensure that equipment, works and services to be financed will be procured at the most advantageous prices, having regard to quality and efficiency, and that an open international bidding procedure will be followed where appropriate.

Comments

Sectors eligible under the Cotonou Agreement, including, agribusiness, manufacturing, transport, construction, energy, health and education, and services amongst others.

Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 10 million long term finance for SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides EUR 10 million long term finance for SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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