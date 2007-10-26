ENVIRONMENT & ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Summary sheet
Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB)
Development Bank of Turkey (TKB)
The credit line will be dedicated to finance small and medium scale investments (up to EUR 50 million in projects costs) in the environment and energy sector, including renewable energy, pollution abatment, natural gas distribution and energy efficiency projects.
The project fully supports the objectives of the Pre-Accession Mandate by providing financing for a number of smaller investments in the environment and energy sectors that would otherwise be too small as individual projects for direct EIB funding.
All investments financed from the resources made available by the Bank are required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and to be acceptable in environmental terms for the Bank, in-line and as appropriate, with EU Environmental policy and directives.
The legal documentation will oblige the intermediaries to ensure that procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB Guidelines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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