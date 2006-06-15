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SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 30,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2006 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2006
20060260
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Szczecin Municipal Infrastructure II
Municipality of Szczecin
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project focuses on financing small and medium-scale investment schemes in the fields of transport, environmental protection, health and education, urban renewal and rehabilitation.

The envisaged schemes reflect the prevailing priorities of the City’s development plan and form an integral part of the investment programme of the City of Szczecin intended to improve the quality of life of its residents, it is expected that the relevant investments will help sustain recent high levels of economic growth and bring forward further economic benefits in the future.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will closely follow this process and ensure that procedures in place are consistent with EU Directive 97/11/EC and, in addition, verify that nature conservation aspects of European relevance are properly addressed.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure, where applicable, that the investments to be financed under the present operation will comply with EU procurement Directives.

Comments

Education, Transport and Communication

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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