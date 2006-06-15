Szczecin Municipal Infrastructure II

Summary sheet
The Project focuses on financing small and medium-scale investment schemes in the fields of transport, environmental protection, health and education, urban renewal and rehabilitation.
The envisaged schemes reflect the prevailing priorities of the City’s development plan and form an integral part of the investment programme of the City of Szczecin intended to improve the quality of life of its residents, it is expected that the relevant investments will help sustain recent high levels of economic growth and bring forward further economic benefits in the future.
The Bank will closely follow this process and ensure that procedures in place are consistent with EU Directive 97/11/EC and, in addition, verify that nature conservation aspects of European relevance are properly addressed.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure, where applicable, that the investments to be financed under the present operation will comply with EU procurement Directives.
Education, Transport and Communication
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