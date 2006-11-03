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EBERSPAECHER AUTOMOTIVE RDI (SFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2006 : € 10,000,000
14/12/2006 : € 20,000,000
25/01/2007 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
3 November 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2006
20060257
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Eberspächer Automotive RDI (SFF)
J. Eberspächer GmbH & Co. KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million.
Up to EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of RDI projects on automotive components, namely targeted at reducing vehicle emissions, carried out at the existing R&D centre of Eberspächer in Esslingen, near Stuttgart (Germany).

The project aims at improving the Promoter’s innovation capacity, thereby impacting positively on its international competitiveness. The project should thus contribute to the recommendations of the European Council in Lisbon (i2i, creation and diffusion of R&D).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the characteristics of the project, it is deemed likely that the competent authority will decide on the basis of Annex III of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC that no formal EIA is required. This will be confirmed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

Automotive Supplier Industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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