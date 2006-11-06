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ACCORD CADRE DE GARANTIE AFRIQUE CENTR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2007 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB makes available up to € 50 m from the Investment Facility to guarantee bank loans in the CEMAC

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2007
20060256
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Framework guarantee agreement (Central Africa)
  • BGFIBANK SA, Libreville, Gabon
    Mr Bernard PEDEPRAT, Deputy Managing Director
  • BICIG SA, Libreville, Gabon
    Mr Jean-Michel PAPIN, Director of Corporate Customers Network
  • Union Gabonaise de Banque SA, Libreville, Gabon
    Mr François HOFFMANN, Managing Director
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Partial guarantee for loans granted by the financial intermediaries to private or public commercial enterprises.

The proposed operation will enable the financial intermediaries to finance the major projects to be implemented in the coming years in various Central African countries with their own resources while complying with the prudential ratios of the Central African Banking Commission (especially concerning risk coverage and risk sharing). It will thus contribute to developing the region's financial sector and private sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will assist the financial intermediaries in the area of environmental impact assessment in order to ensure that projects supported comply with the EIB’s standards.

The financial intermediaries will undertake to ensure that the EIB’s competitive tendering criteria are observed.

Comments

The EIB will provide the financial intermediaries with surety for loans or guarantees granted to private or public commercial enterprises undertaking long and medium-term projects in the industrial, productive infrastructure and services sectors.

Other links
Related press
EIB makes available up to € 50 m from the Investment Facility to guarantee bank loans in the CEMAC

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB makes available up to € 50 m from the Investment Facility to guarantee bank loans in the CEMAC
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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