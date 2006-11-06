ACCORD CADRE DE GARANTIE AFRIQUE CENTR

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- BGFIBANK SA, Libreville, Gabon
Mr Bernard PEDEPRAT, Deputy Managing Director
- BICIG SA, Libreville, Gabon
Mr Jean-Michel PAPIN, Director of Corporate Customers Network
- Union Gabonaise de Banque SA, Libreville, Gabon
Mr François HOFFMANN, Managing Director
Partial guarantee for loans granted by the financial intermediaries to private or public commercial enterprises.
The proposed operation will enable the financial intermediaries to finance the major projects to be implemented in the coming years in various Central African countries with their own resources while complying with the prudential ratios of the Central African Banking Commission (especially concerning risk coverage and risk sharing). It will thus contribute to developing the region's financial sector and private sector.
The EIB will assist the financial intermediaries in the area of environmental impact assessment in order to ensure that projects supported comply with the EIB’s standards.
The financial intermediaries will undertake to ensure that the EIB’s competitive tendering criteria are observed.
The EIB will provide the financial intermediaries with surety for loans or guarantees granted to private or public commercial enterprises undertaking long and medium-term projects in the industrial, productive infrastructure and services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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