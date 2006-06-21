Hellenic Education II

Summary sheet
School Buildings Organisation S.A.
Contact: Mr S. Agiassoglou (General Manager)
The proposed project comprises the construction and refurbishment of approximately 230 school units, including investments in necessary equipment, and construction of new multiple use assembly halls. It also includes the asbestos decontamination and the structural reinforcement against earthquake damage of identified school buildings.
The project mainly aims at reducing the double shifting and upgrading the primary and secondary school estate throughout the country. The provision of modern facilities will enhance the quality and effectiveness of education. Furthermore, the successful implementation of the project is expected to generate educational benefits by improving the learning environment and providing modern teaching facilities in terms of infrastructure and tools/equipment.
In principle, Council Directive 97/11/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA. Thus, on the basis of the location and scale of the works involved, environmental impact studies may be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary. The project has an overall positive environmental impact.
Project components have been or will be procured in accordance with applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication in the OJEU as required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.