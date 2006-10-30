Scottish Power Electricity Networks

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
A four-year investment programme aimed at renewing, reinforcing and extending the electricity transmission and distribution networks.
The project will enable the Promoter to cater for growth in demand, reduce losses and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply.
The Promoter assesses the environmental issues associated with various schemes as part of its planning and design procedures in accordance with UK statutory requirements. By virtue of their technical characteristics nearly all project schemes fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC amended 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or on defined criteria set by the competent authorities.
The Promoter has implemented the EU Directives on Procurement. The Promoter's standard practice is to publish tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Electricity, Gas and Water Supply.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.