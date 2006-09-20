Politecnico di Torino II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project is a core part of the investment programme of the Politecnico (the so-called “Cittadella Politecnica”) foreseen for the period 1995-2015. In particular, the project covers the second phase of the programme (2006-2008), and includes - inter alia - a new research centre in the automotive sector (in partnership with General Motors).
The overall programme “Cittadella Politecnica” aims at improving and rationalising the infrastructure of the Politecnico, so as to enhance efficiency and quality of education, to increase educational offer, to expand research activities, to reinforce the university’s role in the regional innovation system and to strengthen both regional cohesion and students’ cohesion.
The project comprises new construction of premises for educational activities. Council Directive 97/11/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as amended by 2003/35/EC, does not specifically mention facilities for higher education, but these could in some circumstances be seen as urban development projects (thus falling under Annex II of the Directive). The investments by virtue, inter alia, of their nature, size or location, appear unlikely to have a significant effect on environment. The basis for requesting (or not) an EIA by the competent authorities for this second phase, the local planning and approval process and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
Complying with EU procurement procedures.
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