Gazela bridge rehabilitation

The project comprises the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure on existing alignments and the upgrading to a uniform standard of the R251 ring road, so that it can cope with heavy goods vehicles. The project would therefore neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the EC Directive, thus not requiring an EIA. Taking into account the review of documentation concerning the project, no significant environmental problems are foreseen and the project should have a rather limited environmental impact, save for a potential temporary severance for the part of the population living along the R251 road due to some heavy traffic diversion during bridge reconstruction.





The project will require the relocation of informal settlements currently established underneath both ends of the bridge. The Bank will work with the appropriate authorities to ensure that such resettlement, as is required, is undertaken using international good practice. The Bank will work closely with all the co-financers (namely EBRD and EAR) and the Serbian authorities to ensure an acceptable outcome.