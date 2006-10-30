Finnish Health and Education

Summary sheet
Provision of new or improvement/expansion of existing education, health and social care facilities in the above-mentioned cities. In all cases, the investments form part of a wider modernisation programme of services provided by these municipalities and have two components. The human capital component includes the construction and rehabilitation of child day-care centres, primary and secondary schools and health centres; and the social care component aims to improve and/or expand services directed at groups at risk of exclusion.
The project is part of a broader strategic framework and its implementation should contribute to the reorganisation and streamlining of education, health and social services in the four cities concerned; in this way, it should contribute to the economic and social development of the cities of Tampere, Lahti, Kuopio and Jyväskalä.
Some components of the project could be seen as urban development projects, therefore falling under Annex II of EC Directive 97/11 on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). For each scheme, the basis for requesting (or not) an EIA by the competent authorities, the local planning and approval process and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Bird Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
The promoters are required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities' procurement. The municipalities' respective construction departments are responsible for procurement activities. Detailed procedures will be examined during appraisal.
Human capital (education and health) and i2i; and improvement of the urban environment.
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