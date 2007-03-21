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SONEB-ALIMENTATION EN EAU URBAINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Benin : € 13,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 13,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2007 : € 13,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Resumé Non-Technique
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - EIES Approfondie

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2007
20060152
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SONEB Urban Water Supply
Société Nationale des Eaux du Bénin. (SONEB)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 13 million.
EUR 26 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the development of infrastructure to improve the drinking water supply system of Cotonou and the suburban municipalities of Abomey Calavi and Seme Kpodji in southern Benin. It will also assist the construction of 3 500 standalone sanitation facilities in the most deprived areas of greater Cotonou.

The project aims to increase the rate of access to drinking water in greater Cotonou from 56% in 2006 to 66% in 2011, thereby enabling over 220 000 people to benefit directly from the project. The standalone sanitation facilities will concern 30 000 inhabitants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In connection with the application to the Water Facility for a subsidy for this project, a preparatory study was carried out to evaluate the environmental impact of the planned works and proposed mitigants. Nonetheless, the project will also be subject to an EIA under Benin law, which makes such an assessment compulsory for major projects, including those with an impact on natural water resources. This EIA must be approved by the Benin Environment Agency before the work begins.

The tendering procedures applied for this project will be those of the EIB, the lead lender, in accordance with the provisions of the ACP-EU Water Facility. The major works will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU. The other works will be put out to tender nationally, in accordance with the size of the contract.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Resumé Non-Technique
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - EIES Approfondie

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62112006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060152
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Resumé Non-Technique
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62114137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20060152
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - EIES Approfondie
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62115607
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060152
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - Resumé Non-Technique
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SONEB Urban Water Supply - EIES Approfondie
Other links
Summary sheet
SONEB Urban Water Supply
Data sheet
SONEB-ALIMENTATION EN EAU URBAINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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