SONEB-ALIMENTATION EN EAU URBAINE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project involves the development of infrastructure to improve the drinking water supply system of Cotonou and the suburban municipalities of Abomey Calavi and Seme Kpodji in southern Benin. It will also assist the construction of 3 500 standalone sanitation facilities in the most deprived areas of greater Cotonou.
The project aims to increase the rate of access to drinking water in greater Cotonou from 56% in 2006 to 66% in 2011, thereby enabling over 220 000 people to benefit directly from the project. The standalone sanitation facilities will concern 30 000 inhabitants.
In connection with the application to the Water Facility for a subsidy for this project, a preparatory study was carried out to evaluate the environmental impact of the planned works and proposed mitigants. Nonetheless, the project will also be subject to an EIA under Benin law, which makes such an assessment compulsory for major projects, including those with an impact on natural water resources. This EIA must be approved by the Benin Environment Agency before the work begins.
The tendering procedures applied for this project will be those of the EIB, the lead lender, in accordance with the provisions of the ACP-EU Water Facility. The major works will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU. The other works will be put out to tender nationally, in accordance with the size of the contract.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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