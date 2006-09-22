Hamburg Wastewater

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the reconstruction and upgrading of sewer systems.
The project aims at the reduction of environmental disturbances for Hamburg’s residents and the urban traffic system by adopting a proactive approach in sewer network reconstruction and rehabilitation in line with HSE’s continuously up-dated 20-year rehabilitation programme. The project contributes to reduce the water table pollution by repairing broken sewers and to lower the probability of traffic disruptions and subsidence of buildings by avoiding the collapse of sewer segments.
The promoter carries out an appropriate environmental assessment of each sub project, where necessary, identifying and applying mitigation and compensation measures to protect the environment, in line with EU and national legal requirements, notably those on EIA and nature conservation.
EU procurement regulations are observed by the promoter.
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