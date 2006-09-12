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ESKOM POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 168,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 168,000,000
Energy : € 168,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2006 : € 80,000,000
20/07/2007 : € 88,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 168 million (ZAR 1.6 billion) for high-voltage interconnection Johannesburg - Cape Town

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2006
20060132
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Eskom Power Transmission

ESKOM Holdings
Mr Antonie Mammes
Corporate Specialist: Transmission Finance & Business Services
Tel +27 11 800 4273

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
EUR 660 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 765 kV, 1 500 km transmission connection from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The project will provide infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand, reduce technical and commercial losses in the network, and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will comply with both national standards and international recommendations in the field of environment and the protection of nature conservation sites.

Procurement will be in accordance with the Bank´s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

Electricity supply

Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 168 million (ZAR 1.6 billion) for high-voltage interconnection Johannesburg - Cape Town

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides EUR 168 million (ZAR 1.6 billion) for high-voltage interconnection Johannesburg - Cape Town
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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