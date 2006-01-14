ADVANCED COAL-POWER PLANT DU-WALSUM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
STEAG Aktiengesellschaft, Germany
ENV AG, Austria
Development, construction and operation of a 750 MW hard coal-power plant in an Objective 2 area, Duisburg-Walsum/ North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW).
The Project, utilising advanced coal technologies, aims at contributing to underpin the role of coal in power generation in the European power sector, thus, it shall provide the basis for a balanced energy supply mix while accommodating to the environmental and energy targets of the EU. The project is expected to create around 60 new permanent posts.
Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex I of the EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC amended 97/11/EC, thus requiring a full environmental impact assessment. In order to verify that the project complies with EU policy and legislation in the field of the environment, the Bank will carefully review the outcome of the EIA procedure and the implications for the project, in particular the alternatives analysed, the environmental impacts, including those on any sites of nature conservation importance, and the proposed mitigation measures, including issues related to CO2 emissions.
Procurement procedures follow the requirements of the European Utilities Directive (93/38/EEC) as two periodic indicative notices, being calls for competition, are published in Tenders Electronic Daily (TED OJEU) covering main parts of services and supplies relevant for the project.
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