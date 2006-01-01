CARIBBEAN DEV BANK IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Establishment of a loan guarantee facility of up to EUR 20 million for the purpose of facilitating CDB’s private sector lending operations in sectors eligible under the Cotonou Agreement.
A cross cutting objective of CDB is to develop the private sector with a view to improving the long term productive capacity of the Caribbean. The proposed loan guarantee facility under which the EIB would provide partial guarantees for specific loan operations priced in line with the credit risk policy for the Investment Facility, would be used by CDB to create more headroom for taking on private sector risks, and thus increase its role as financier in this sector.
CDB has a well developed set of environmental policies and guidelines based upon multilateral financial institution best practice, with its lending operations supported by highly qualified technical, economic and environmental project staff.
The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines applicable will apply for projects included under the loan guarantee facility.
Financial sector.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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