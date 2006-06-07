Carreteras de Galicia II

Summary sheet
The project comprises the first phase of a selection of road schemes under the CAG road programme.
The investments aim at improving the efficiency and connectivity of the regional road network in Galicia, an Objective 1 region.
All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework, to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB and in line with EU environmental policy. In particular, compliance with EU Directives 2003/35/EC and 97/11/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, will be verified during appraisal. One of the schemes included in the project is Annex I, requiring a full EIA, and the other one is Annex II, requiring a screening by the competent authority in line with Annex III of the EIA Directive on whether or not an EIA is required. An assessment of each sub-project shall indicate any actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives). Mitigating measures and their implementation will be assessed.
Compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities' procurement and national legislation shall be ensured.
Roads
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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