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CARRETERAS DE GALICIA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/06/2007 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/06/2007
20060093
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Carreteras de Galicia II
Comunidad Autónoma de Galicia (CAG)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost
Around EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the first phase of a selection of road schemes under the CAG road programme.

The investments aim at improving the efficiency and connectivity of the regional road network in Galicia, an Objective 1 region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework, to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB and in line with EU environmental policy. In particular, compliance with EU Directives 2003/35/EC and 97/11/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, will be verified during appraisal. One of the schemes included in the project is Annex I, requiring a full EIA, and the other one is Annex II, requiring a screening by the competent authority in line with Annex III of the EIA Directive on whether or not an EIA is required. An assessment of each sub-project shall indicate any actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives). Mitigating measures and their implementation will be assessed.

Compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities' procurement and national legislation shall be ensured.

Comments

Roads

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications