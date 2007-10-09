AMELIORATION AUTOROUTIERE SUD FRANCE

Summary sheet
Société des Autoroutes du Sud de la France (ASF)
Société des Autoroutes Estérel, Côte d’Azur, Provence, Alpes (ESCOTA)
The project comprises over one hundred motorway schemes aimed at improving road safety and environmental protection throughout the network operated under concession by the ASF Group and bringing 18 tunnels up to current safety standards, in particular on the A8.
The project forms part of the promoter’s ICAS (additional investment in existing motorways) construction programme (included in the 2007-2011 planning contract between ASF and ESCOTA and the Transport Ministry) aimed at upgrading the two companies’ network. The whole of the network forms part of a transport TEN.
Transport projects are subject to the French legislation transposing the corresponding EU directives: SEA (2001/42/EC); EIA (85/337/EEC – 97/11/EC – 2003/35/EC); Habitats (92/43/EEC); and Birds (79/409/EEC – 97/49/EC). As the project promoter is experienced and used to dealing with environmental issues, these should not pose any particular problems. Any motorway schemes likely to have an environmental impact will be subjected to an EIA. The procedures applied will be reviewed at the time of appraisal.
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