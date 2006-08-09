EirGrid Management and Control System

Summary sheet
Upgrading of the national electricity dispatch and control centre for operation of the electricity transmission network, including the purchase of necessary software and hardware, system configuration and consulting services.
The project will promote the integration of the electricity transmission networks in Ireland and Northern Ireland, which include areas designated as objective 1. The project will support the establishment of the Single Electricity Market for the island of Ireland and will facilitate cross-border trading of electricity, and improve efficiency and security of supply. These benefits are consistent with the EU objectives to promote the interconnection and interoperability of trans-European energy networks and to support the management and rational use of energy.
The project does not come under the Environmental Directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC). The project has minimal environmental impact as its main components are IT hardware/software at the existing National Control Centre based in Dublin. Any structural changes or additional buildings for the project will be subject to the normal planning/consents from national and local authorities.
The Promoter has confirmed that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 93/38/EEC as amended by 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate. The specific procedures will be further evaluated by EIB.
Electricity, gas and water supply.
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