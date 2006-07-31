China Climate Change Framework Loan

Summary sheet
The operation would be a large-scale multi-investment scheme under which the Bank could support several individual projects that contribute to the avoidance or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by the use of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency enhancements, or the capture and use or storage of greenhouse gases, some schemes with the possibility to generate carbon credits.
The overall purpose of the operation is to improve the global environment by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. It would support materially the EU-China Partnership on Climate Change, which encompasses the China-EU Action Plan on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies and the China-EU Action Plan on Clean Coal.
The operation is aimed at improving the global environment. It could support projects with the potential to generate carbon credits. The schemes to be selected for funding shall comply with relevant EU environmental standards, subject to prevailing conditions, as well as the social safeguards of the Bank. If located in the EU the project schemes would most likely fall under either Annexes I or II of the EIA directive (97/11/EC), which would require, respectively, a mandatory EIA or allow the competent authorities to determine the EIA requirements.
The procurement procedures for the schemes to be financed by the EIB loan shall be in compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
Targeting projects in the energy sector.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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