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CHINA CLIMATE CHANGE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2007 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 500 million to support climate change mitigation in China
Related sub-project
CCCFL - SHANDONG COASTAL SHELTER FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - HEILONGJIANG FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - JIANGXI FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - SHANXI YELLOW RIVER BASIN FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - GUIZHOU FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CCCFL - HUBEI FORESTRY

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2007
20060086
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
China Climate Change Framework Loan
Government of China
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Over EUR 1,000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation would be a large-scale multi-investment scheme under which the Bank could support several individual projects that contribute to the avoidance or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by the use of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency enhancements, or the capture and use or storage of greenhouse gases, some schemes with the possibility to generate carbon credits.

The overall purpose of the operation is to improve the global environment by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. It would support materially the EU-China Partnership on Climate Change, which encompasses the China-EU Action Plan on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies and the China-EU Action Plan on Clean Coal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation is aimed at improving the global environment. It could support projects with the potential to generate carbon credits. The schemes to be selected for funding shall comply with relevant EU environmental standards, subject to prevailing conditions, as well as the social safeguards of the Bank. If located in the EU the project schemes would most likely fall under either Annexes I or II of the EIA directive (97/11/EC), which would require, respectively, a mandatory EIA or allow the competent authorities to determine the EIA requirements.

The procurement procedures for the schemes to be financed by the EIB loan shall be in compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Comments

Targeting projects in the energy sector.

Related projects
Related sub-project
CCCFL - SHANDONG COASTAL SHELTER FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - HEILONGJIANG FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - JIANGXI FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - SHANXI YELLOW RIVER BASIN FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - GUIZHOU FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CCCFL - HUBEI FORESTRY
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 500 million to support climate change mitigation in China

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 500 million to support climate change mitigation in China
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related sub-project
CCCFL - SHANDONG COASTAL SHELTER FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - HEILONGJIANG FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - JIANGXI FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - SHANXI YELLOW RIVER BASIN FORESTS
Related sub-project
CCCFL - GUIZHOU FORESTRY
Related sub-project
CCCFL - HUBEI FORESTRY

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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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