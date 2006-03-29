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BOSCH EMISSIONS REDUCTION & SAFETY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/05/2006 : € 400,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
29 March 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/05/2006
20060076
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Automotive Emissions Reduction & Safety RDI
A leading European automotive supplier.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a major RDI investment in the area of emission reduction and car safety.

The knowledge generated through the RDI programme has a large spillover potential and is expected to contribute towards the creation of a knowledge-based, competitive European economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIA is not required by EU Directive 97/11/EC. The project is unlikely to have any impact on nature conservation sites. The promoter applies stringent Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) policies and has a sound EHS management system. The results of the RDI programme will have positive environmental impact as well as positive social development implications.

EU procurement regulation does not apply to this private industry project.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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