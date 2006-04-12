UNITED UTILITIES ELECTRICITY DISTRIB

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
United Utilities Electricity PLC (UUE)
Dawson House, Great Sankey
Warrington WA5 3LW
United Kingdom
Attn. Mr. Brendan MURPHY
Assistant Treasurer
The Project comprises up to four years of a multi-annual investment programme to renew, reinforce and extend the electricity distribution network to comply with licence obligations, and provide new customer connections.
The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce supply interruptions, and improve the reliability and quality of its electricity distribution network. The project will also improve visual amenity by replacing overhead lines with underground cables in National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The Project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA, or EIAs, would be required. A number of the project schemes address environmental or visual amenity issues. Any requirement by the UK authorities for EIAs will be addressed prior to commencement of works along with other aspects of compliance with applicable national and EU environmental legislation.
The Promoter will ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate.
Electricity, gas and water supply
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