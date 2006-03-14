IRIDE AMBIENTE

Summary sheet
The project comprises:
- a further phase of upgrading of the promoter's existing Combined Heat and Power (CHP) electricity generating plant by re-powering with a gas turbine (from 140 MWe to 390 MWe) for Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) operation;
- the installation of digital remote metering infrastructure.
Investments are aimed at:
- improving the efficiency of electricity production with combined-cycle electricity production with heat output feeding an existing district heating network, and;
- a better management of electricity demand through the installation of remotely-controlled electricity metering equipment allowing time-of-day tariffs to be offered and the potential for reducing peak demand levels.
The CCGT falls under Annex I of the Directive 97/11/EC and requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which was carried out in 2000 by assessing the impact of all phases of replacement and re-powering of units at this site. The competent authorities granted permits based on this EIA in 2002 (environmental) and 2003 (operation). Investments for remote metering infrastructure principally involve the substitution of existing equipment and the use of a telecommunication network on power lines. Any adverse environmental impact of this component is thus expected to be minimal.
Tenders Electronic Daily (TED OJEU) lists among other publications made by the promoter two notices of “the existence of a qualification system” published under the Utilities Directive (93/38/EC) covering the relevant services and supplies for both project elements. Further, the promoter carries out formal international tendering for various types of other works and equipment following the relevant national legislation including publication in the OJEU and on its website, when appropriate.
Combined heat and electricity generation and distribution.
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