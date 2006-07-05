ONE - Electrification Rurale II

Alert to electricity's importance as a significant catalyst for development and in view of the Kingdom's low rate of rural electrification (18% in 1995), ONE drew up and introduced the Rural Electrification Programme (PERG), which was approved by the Cabinet under the Rural Electrification Plan in August 1995. This Programme aims to extend access to electricity by 2010 to all rural homes in the Kingdom with an annual investment budget of MAD 1 bn and an average rate of implementation of 100 000 homes a year.

The proposed loan will help to finance phase II of the fourth section of PERG. Implementation of this phase will bring electricity to 9 482 villages throughout the Kingdom, i.e. 355 307 rural homes.