ONE - Electrification Rurale II

Summary sheet
Financing of phase II of the final section of Morocco's Rural Electrification Programme (PERG).
Alert to electricity's importance as a significant catalyst for development and in view of the Kingdom's low rate of rural electrification (18% in 1995), ONE drew up and introduced the Rural Electrification Programme (PERG), which was approved by the Cabinet under the Rural Electrification Plan in August 1995. This Programme aims to extend access to electricity by 2010 to all rural homes in the Kingdom with an annual investment budget of MAD 1 bn and an average rate of implementation of 100 000 homes a year.
The proposed loan will help to finance phase II of the fourth section of PERG. Implementation of this phase will bring electricity to 9 482 villages throughout the Kingdom, i.e. 355 307 rural homes.
An environmental impact assessment is not required on the basis of the European Union's directives on electricity distribution, and especially owing to the technical nature of this project (low and medium voltage only).
Nonetheless, the environment and local regulations will be examined as part of the project appraisal.
Call for tenders to be published in the OJEU, among other publications, in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Electricity distribution.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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