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ENTI LOCALI DELLA TOSCANA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 75,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/02/2007 : € 19,500,000
5/10/2007 : € 55,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
31 October 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/02/2007
20050643
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Enti Locali della Toscana
Tuscany Region and Smaller Local Authorities of the Region.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million.
EUR 150 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of the European interest components of the investment programmes 2007-2013 of smaller local authorities located in the Tuscany Region.

Priority objectives will include local infrastructure upgrading, environmental improvement and human capital as well as economic and social cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Tuscany Region has transposed the requirements of the European EIA Directive 97/11 into Regional law. Most of the individual schemes will concern small-medium size investments falling under Annex II of the Directive. EIA procedures will thus be applied depending on location, size and type, in line with the requirements of the Directive

The promoters will follow European procurement procedures; all contracts over the relevant thresholds are subject to international tendering with the OJEU publication.

Comments

Transport.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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