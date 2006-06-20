Ambiente Urbano Bologna III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Commune of Bologna
Piazza Maggiore, 6 - 40121 Bologna
Contact person: Silvia Guerra
The project concerns the funding of European interest schemes included in the city’s medium-term public works programme (Programma triennale dei lavori pubblici 2006-2008). The present project constitutes the third operation of this type with the municipality.
The schemes will improve the urban environment and the urban fabric in the city of Bologna, achieving various valuable objectives including sustainable transport, conservation and re-use of heritage, urban renewal, and improvement in the delivery of social services to the resident population.
The relevant directives have been transposed into regional law and the municipality is required to follow them. The Bank will request in particular that EIA and natural reserve requirements are strictly adhered to. Most of the schemes included in this operation are however small sized and unlikely to require EIA or impact on nature reserve areas, and the project will have a favourable net effect on the environment.
The municipality follows European procurement procedures and all contracts over the relevant thresholds will be subject to international tendering with OJEU publication.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.