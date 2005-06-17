Telecom Italia RDI

Summary sheet
Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI), parent company of the Telecom Italia Group, provides fixed, mobile and internet telecom services primarily in Italy. It also has sizeable operations in other European countries and in South America.
The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in TI’s facilities in Italy. The project implementation is planned for the period from 2007 to 2009.
The project should assist the promoter to foster its R&D commitments in a key sector for the Information Society. The project will contribute to developing innovative IT infrastructure, hardware and software applications as well as facilitating improved Internet, multimedia and telecoms services.
Project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and are subject only to national legislation. No particular negative impact on the environment is expected, as the project concerns mainly RDI activities like software and hardware development and process innovation, both carried out in already existing facilities.
According to the new utility directive 2004/17/EC the Telecom sector is exempted from public procurement procedures due to its competitive nature. In addition, the RDI activities consist mainly in human capital expenditure consequently essentially determined by the promoter's recruitment policy, and external services' participation is limited for reasons of protection of competitiveness. To a limited extend some specialized equipment is procured.
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