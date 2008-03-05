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NSG R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,219,674.43
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 10,819,749.25
United Kingdom : € 69,399,925.18
Industry : € 80,219,674.43
Signature date(s)
30/09/2008 : € 2,826,086.96
30/09/2008 : € 7,993,662.29
30/09/2008 : € 25,434,782.61
30/09/2008 : € 43,965,142.57
Other links
Related press
EIB makes loan to glassmaker NSG UK, first in Britain under joint EC-EIB research facility

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2008
20050595
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NSG R&D
NSG UK Enterprises Limited
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 67 million
Estimated at GBP 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation within the production plant in St. Helens, Merseyside and investments in research, development and engineering related to glass product and production technology.

The financing of the R&D-expenditures will further private sector investment in research and development and innovation is eligible under Article 267 of the EC Treaty (c) in relation to i2i, while the plant modernizations, reinforcing the economic activity in an assisted area, are eligible under the Treaty’s Article 267 (a).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D element of the project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities; an EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The modernisation of the production plant falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92743/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives).

EU procurement legislation does not apply to the project.

Other links
Related press
EIB makes loan to glassmaker NSG UK, first in Britain under joint EC-EIB research facility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB makes loan to glassmaker NSG UK, first in Britain under joint EC-EIB research facility
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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