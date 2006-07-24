Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EDP AMBIENTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 68,400,000
Portugal : € 121,600,000
Energy : € 190,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2006 : € 68,400,000
14/12/2006 : € 121,600,000

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2006
20050588
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDP Ambiente
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million, indicatively.
EUR 370 million, indicatively.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Studies, design, construction and commissioning of a flue gas abatement system (SO2, NOx and particulates) as a retrofit of three existing coal-fired power stations, one located near Sines in southern Portugal (4 units 314 MWe each); and two located in Spain (Soto Ribera III (350 MWe), Aboño II (556 MWe).

To enable the promoter to comply with the tighter emission limits under EU (Directive 2001/80/EC) and National legislation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws will be ensured.

The project has been advertised in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with relevant EU procurement legislation (Directive 93/38/EEC).

Comments

Power generation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications