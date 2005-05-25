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TENNET HIGH VOLTAGE NETWORK II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 280,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 280,000,000
Energy : € 280,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/01/2008 : € 140,000,000
22/11/2007 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related press
The European Investment Bank finances NorNed – the submarine power cable linking the Netherlands and Norway

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2007
20050525
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TENNET High Voltage Network II

TENNET TSO BV
Arnhem
The Netherlands

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 280 million
EUR 572 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

580 km submarine power cable link across the North Sea in order to interconnect the Dutch and Norwegian national power systems.

Interconnection of the Dutch and Norwegian national power systems. The project will deepen the internal market in electricity, increase market liquidity and decrease price volatility by enabling the transmission and trade of electricity between The Netherlands and Norway by taking advantage of differences in the generation structures in both countries (predominantly thermal in The Netherlands; hydro in Norway). It will also offer increased security of supply to the relatively tight power systems in the countries concerned.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impacts of the project have been analysed in detail in all countries concerned. The project does not fall under the EU EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) since it concerns a submarine/underground cable with indoor converter stations. Nevertheless, a full EIA has been carried out in The Netherlands. The authorities in The Netherlands concluded that the project will have no impacts of any significance on any Natura 2000 area. In Norway, all regulatory requirements were fulfilled, and the licensing was done in accordance with all relevant legislation based on international conventions. As regards Danmark and Germany, all relevant impacts were described and relevant reports added in the permit applications, resulting in licenses being granted by the respective authorities.

The promoter followed public tendering in compliance with the relevant EU Directive.

Comments

Electricity transmission

Other links
Related press
The European Investment Bank finances NorNed – the submarine power cable linking the Netherlands and Norway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The European Investment Bank finances NorNed – the submarine power cable linking the Netherlands and Norway
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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