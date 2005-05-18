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DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 75,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/06/2006 : € 75,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
14 March 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/06/2006
20050518
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Duinwaterbedrijf Zuid-Holland II
Duinwaterbedrijf Zuid-Holland
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 75 million.
Around EUR 167 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A 5-year investment programme, mainly in the distribution and production facilities of the company. It encompasses a large number of smaller projects aimed at replacing old equipment, adding new capacity, increasing production efficiency and/or improving water quality.

(i) improvements in the quality of the provision of drinking water; (ii) increased capacity to meet future demand (iii) increased proficiency in the provision of water supply and sewerage which includes the more efficient use of natural resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is implemented mainly to improve the environment; no adverse environmental impact is anticipated.

The works will be carried out on the basis of competitive bidding, in line with the company’s bidding procedures incorporating the EU procurement directives, specifically Directive 2004/17/EC coordinating the procurement procedures of entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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