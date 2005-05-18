DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - II

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Summary sheet
A 5-year investment programme, mainly in the distribution and production facilities of the company. It encompasses a large number of smaller projects aimed at replacing old equipment, adding new capacity, increasing production efficiency and/or improving water quality.
(i) improvements in the quality of the provision of drinking water; (ii) increased capacity to meet future demand (iii) increased proficiency in the provision of water supply and sewerage which includes the more efficient use of natural resources.
The project is implemented mainly to improve the environment; no adverse environmental impact is anticipated.
The works will be carried out on the basis of competitive bidding, in line with the company’s bidding procedures incorporating the EU procurement directives, specifically Directive 2004/17/EC coordinating the procurement procedures of entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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