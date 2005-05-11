TELECOM ITALIA BROADBAND FRANCE

Summary sheet
Extension of the promoter's high-speed network in France.
Expansion and development of the range of services on the French high-speed market.
In line with the provisions of the EU Directive 1997/11/EC currently in force, an EIA is not required for the supply of telecommunications services (services of this kind are not covered by Annexes I and II). The project is not likely to cause significant environmental damage given that the schemes primarily involve work on existing local network or transmission facilities. The laying of cable ducts and the construction of new shelters could have a minor environmental impact.
The telecommunications sector, which is considered to be a competitive market, is excluded from the scope of the EU Directive on utilities contracts (Directive 2004/17/EC). The promoter should implement effective procurement procedures that will be checked as part of the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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