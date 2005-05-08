Labe Papir - Opatovice

Summary sheet
Construction of a green-field paper mill with an annual capacity of 380.000 tons in Opatovice.
The new paper mill will incorporate a multi-grade paper machine and will enhance the promoter’s presence in the CEE markets.
The investment falls under Annex I of EC Directive 97/11/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA process is currently under way. The promoter will be required to provide copies of the non-technical summaries of the EIA and to implement any recommended mitigating measures to the satisfaction of the Bank.
Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industry project.
Paper Industry.
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