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LABE PAPIR - OPATOVICE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 170,000,000
Industry : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2006 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: 170 m EUR to Myllykoski Corporation for construction of paper mill

Summary sheet

Release date
24 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2006
20050508
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Labe Papir - Opatovice
Myllykoski OYJ (sponsor and borrower) and Labe Papir (project company).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million (to be verified during appraisal).
In the order of EUR 500 million (to be verified during appraisal).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a green-field paper mill with an annual capacity of 380.000 tons in Opatovice.

The new paper mill will incorporate a multi-grade paper machine and will enhance the promoter’s presence in the CEE markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment falls under Annex I of EC Directive 97/11/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA process is currently under way. The promoter will be required to provide copies of the non-technical summaries of the EIA and to implement any recommended mitigating measures to the satisfaction of the Bank.

Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industry project.

Comments

Paper Industry.

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: 170 m EUR to Myllykoski Corporation for construction of paper mill

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: 170 m EUR to Myllykoski Corporation for construction of paper mill
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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