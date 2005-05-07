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AUTOBAHN A-4 PPP TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 89,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 89,000,000
Transport : € 89,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/10/2007 : € 89,000,000
Other links
Related press
Germany: EUR 89 m EIB loan for the A-4 Motorway PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2007
20050507
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Autobahn A-4 PPP
Bundesrepublik Deutschland represented by the Freistaat Thueringen
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the investment costs.
Will be determined during the tender process.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Widening of an existing motorway near Eisenach to six lanes, partly on a new alignment.

The enlargement of the motorway will deliver a high quality route that would offer an improved service and enhanced safety for users and be capable of accommodating significant traffic volumes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Planfeststellungsbeschluss, the main statutory planning approval in Germany, has been granted by the responsible authorities of the Freistaat Thueringen on 28th January 2004. This approval includes the outcome of the EIA process and the public consultation. The conditions of the EIA will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The tender was published in the OJEU on 22nd August 2005. The concession will include design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation.

Other links
Related press
Germany: EUR 89 m EIB loan for the A-4 Motorway PPP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EUR 89 m EIB loan for the A-4 Motorway PPP
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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