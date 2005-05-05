Bucharest Metro Modernisation III

Summary sheet
Development and modernisation of the underground transport system in Bucharest.
The scheme – defined through a study carried out by an international consultant – has four main components: a) the improvement of network efficiency, with the opening of the section N. Grigorescu – Linea de centura which would increase the potential demand for transport in densely populated areas of the city; b) the modernisation of the electrical installation of the existing metro system in order to take full advantage of technical improvements; c) the provision of facilities for handicapped passengers; d) the purchase of additional metro trains.
The investments to be carried out will allow significant savings in terms of reduction of energy consumption and will help to increase the potential demand for underground transport. Metro projects are characterised by substantial environmental benefits and should also result in a reduction in greenhouse gasses when compared with the do-nothing scenario. It will therefore contribute to mitigating climate change. Globally, the project will contribute to the overall amelioration of the urban environment.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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