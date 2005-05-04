EADB Regional Finance Facility

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Line of credit for financing small and medium sized investment projects by way of term loans and leasing in EUR or USD.
To increase the availability to enterprises in East Africa of term finance, including fixed rate lending, through provision of long-term resources to a specialised intermediary operating at regional level. The final beneficiaries are private enterprises in various productive sectors of the economy, and private, or commercially run State owned operators of public infrastructure.
Environmental risks and mitigating measures are assessed by EADB as part of its regular project appraisal, involving external expertise where necessary, in compliance with national regulation supervised by the competent environmental authorities (NEMA) and relevant World Bank standards.
Assets to be financed will be procured on a competitive basis taking into account relevant market practice as well as the nature and size of the goods considered.
Agro-industry, fishing, mining, manufacturing, tourism or services related to these sectors; public infrastructure of vital importance to the private economy.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.