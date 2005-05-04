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EADB REGIONAL FINANCE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2006 : € 25,000,000
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Related press
EIB provides EUR 25 million for East African small and medium sized businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2006
20050504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EADB Regional Finance Facility
East African Development Bank
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 25 million
Not Applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit for financing small and medium sized investment projects by way of term loans and leasing in EUR or USD.

To increase the availability to enterprises in East Africa of term finance, including fixed rate lending, through provision of long-term resources to a specialised intermediary operating at regional level. The final beneficiaries are private enterprises in various productive sectors of the economy, and private, or commercially run State owned operators of public infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental risks and mitigating measures are assessed by EADB as part of its regular project appraisal, involving external expertise where necessary, in compliance with national regulation supervised by the competent environmental authorities (NEMA) and relevant World Bank standards.

Assets to be financed will be procured on a competitive basis taking into account relevant market practice as well as the nature and size of the goods considered.

Comments

Agro-industry, fishing, mining, manufacturing, tourism or services related to these sectors; public infrastructure of vital importance to the private economy.

Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 25 million for East African small and medium sized businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EIB provides EUR 25 million for East African small and medium sized businesses
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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