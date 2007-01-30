PECS -EUROPEAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2010

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Municipal development programme with a view to financing long-term, sustainable development projects for infrastructure development and urban renewal purposes of the Municipality of Pécs, which will host the European Capital of Culture event in 2010.
The Bank’s loan comprises essentially five major urban components; a music and conference centre; the Zsolnay Cultural Quarter - the renewal of an industrial building complex; the reconstruction and extension of a baroque building for fine arts; a regional library and information centre; and the upgrading of public squares and parks.
Given the wide and disparate components undertaken for the European Capital of Culture 2010, and as many of them are closely linked geographically, the Promoter has been asked to undertake a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) covering the project and any other related works.
The Bank requires that the Promoter ensures that contracts for the implementation of all projects are tendered in accordance with the coordinated EU procurement legislation (EU Directive 2004/18/EC).
Construction and community, social and personal service activities
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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