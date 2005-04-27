National Grid Transmission III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc
Warwick Technology Park
Gallows Hill, Warwick CV34 6DA
UK
An investment programme aimed at renewing, reinforcing and expanding the England & Wales electricity transmission system.
The schemes would enhance reliability and safety of electricity supply, facilitate the connection of new electricity generation and reinforce grid to meet increasing electricity demand.
The Project primarily comes under Annex II of the EU Environmental Directive, which has been transposed directly into national law. Some of the Project schemes may be classified under Annex I and as such will require a formal EIA. NGET has a policy of taking a responsible approach in dealing with the environment and its UK sites and operations are certified to ISO14001.
Overall, the environmental impact of the project is expected to be limited and acceptable.
Contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and when appropriate.
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