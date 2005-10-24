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ZLIN REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 51,843,915.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 51,843,915.3
Health : € 5,184,391.53
Education : € 5,184,391.53
Composite infrastructure : € 20,737,566.12
Transport : € 20,737,566.12
Signature date(s)
8/12/2005 : € 5,184,391.53
8/12/2005 : € 5,184,391.53
8/12/2005 : € 20,737,566.12
8/12/2005 : € 20,737,566.12
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 50 million for development of the Zlín Region

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2005
20050395
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Zlin Regional Infrastructure
The Region of Zlin (Zlínský kraj)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to CZK 1000 million
CZK 2000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme will comprise small-scale schemes, most of which will concern rehabilitation of regional road network while some may relate to other regional competencies, such as education, social care and possibly also health or culture.

The project will improve the basic infrastructure of an Objective 1 Region of a New Member State and contribute to enhancing the conditions for regional catch-up.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental impact legislation in the Czech Republic is based on the Act No 100/2001 Coll. on EIA and reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC).

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 50 million for development of the Zlín Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 50 million for development of the Zlín Region
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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