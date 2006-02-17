TEN Knoten St. Poelten

Summary sheet
The St. Poelten railway node project is one of a series of projects to extend and upgrade the Austrian Westbahn railway mainline Salzburg-Linz-Wien (320 km) from originally two tracks to four tracks. It comprises the capacity extension and upgrading of a mainline railway node situated on a Priority TEN, including the remodelling of passenger access facilities.
The project, part of TEN Priority Project No. 17 (Paris-Strasbourg-Stuttgart-Wien-Bratislava), identified in Annex III of the TENs guidelines, contributes to the objective of promoting sustainable transport, as increased rail usage with a shift from road will reduce the environmental impact and road traffic accidents. It also includes components eligible under the heading of urban renewal.
The project is not expected to have significant environmental impact. Compliance with EU Directive 97/11/EC amending 85/337/EEC will nevertheless be verified during appraisal.
The promoter complies with the European procurement legislation. An already awarded lot was and all nine planned lots will be tendered in a EU wide-open procedure and published in the EU Official Journal.
Priority TENs, sustainable transport, urban renewal
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