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LOT REGIONAL AIR TRANSPORT FLEET II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,430,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,430,000
Transport : € 50,430,000
Signature date(s)
19/06/2006 : € 12,607,500
12/04/2006 : € 12,607,500
13/06/2006 : € 12,607,500
12/05/2006 : € 12,607,500

Summary sheet

Release date
23 January 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2006
20050384
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Regional Air Transport Fleet
PLL LOT SA.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
Estimated at approx. EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Acquisition of four Embraer ERJ 175 aircraft as part of a fleet restructuring and rationalisation.

The new aircraft will partly replace older aircraft in company’s fleet and will service new and existing routes primarily between Poland and both Western and Eastern European cities as well as Russian cities. The project aims at increasing the operating efficiency and capacity off air transport within and from Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The introduction of modern aircraft will reduce noise and gaseous emissions as well as specific fuel burn per passenger-kilometre. Due to its nature, size and location the project is not expected to have a negative impact on the environment.

The promoter is operating in the air transport sector, which is fully liberalised in the EU and therefore not covered by EU directives on procurement. The promoter performed a comprehensive analysis of its fleet development options and negotiated with all suitable suppliers. This procedure is in line with industry practice and in the best interest of the project.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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