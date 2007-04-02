Science and Research Promotion

Summary sheet
The purpose of the proposed loan is to co-finance, via the Undersecretariat of the Treasury, Turkey's national contribution to the science and research programmes implemented in particular through TUBITAK and several of its affiliated research institutes. Founded in 1963, TÜBITAK is an autonomous State agency responsible for designing, managing, financing and evaluating priority national science and technology programmes and basic and applied R&D projects in line with the national S&T policy targets determined by the country's Supreme Council of Science and Technology.
Strenghtening Turkey's National Science and Research Capabilities.
The R&D activities concerned are thought not to materially change current Turkish R&D practice, and will be carried out within existing research facilities. To be verified during the appraisal.
Transparency criteria and procedures for the allocation of financial resources from T�BITAK to R&D programmes and projects shall be in place. All projects funded shall be subject to procedures that should satisfy the Bank's requirements. This is to be verified during appraisal.
Science and Research.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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