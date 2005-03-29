European Roads Ukraine

Summary sheet
The State Road Service of Ukraine ("Ukravtodor)
Contact point: Oksana Gryshkevich
Rehabilitation of the final section of the M-06 highway between Kiev and Brody, with a length of 427 km, on Pan-European Corrodors III and V.
This European road is the most important arterial route connecting Ukraine with the European Union, and has a primary economic role. The project is expected to create benefits in vehicle operating costs, time savings and improved safety for road users while reducing adverse environmental impacts due to congestion.
According to the available documentation, no significant environmental problems are foreseen and the project should have a rather limited environmental impact. It would require construction permits to be granted after presentation of the respective detailed designs. The project would therefore fall neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the EC Directive, thus not requiring an EIA.
The promoter is aware of the IFI procedures regarding procurement, having already carried out two previous rehabilitation projects funded by the EBRD for other sections of this same highway. Pre-qualification for the first works and supervision contracts have already been launched, with publication in the Official Journal of the EU.
The proposed project is in the transport sector, on priority TEN axes.
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