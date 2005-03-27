M3 MOTORWAY PROJECT

Summary sheet
Állami Autópálya Kezelõ Rt.
(State Motorway Management Co. Ltd.)
1036 Budapest, Lajos u. 74-76. (Mail: 1538 Budapest, Pf. 454.)
Hungary
The Project comprises the construction of 73 km of new motorway to connect the M3 motorway (TEN corridor V) to Debrecen (36 km) and the bypasses around Debrecen (13 km) and Nyíregyháza (24 km), also on the M3 corridor.
The Project is part of the Hungarian national motorway development programme (Law CXXVIII of 2003 and decree 2044/2003), which envisages extending the Hungarian motorway network by 420 km by 2006. The main aim of this programme is to improve the accessibility to the less developed regions and hence to contribute to a more balanced regional development of the country.
Environmental Impact Assessments have been carried out for all sections of the Project.
The Project to be financed by the Bank has been opened to international competition under the principles of transparency, economy and non-discrimination in accordance with the Bank’s procurement criteria.
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