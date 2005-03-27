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M3 MOTORWAY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 320,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 320,000,000
Transport : € 320,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2006 : € 320,000,000
Other links
Related press
The European Investment Bank (EIB) provides EUR 520 million in support of Hungarian projects

Summary sheet

Release date
28 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2006
20050327
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M3 Motorway PPP

Állami Autópálya Kezelõ Rt.

(State Motorway Management Co. Ltd.)

1036 Budapest, Lajos u. 74-76. (Mail: 1538 Budapest, Pf. 454.)

Hungary

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 320 million.
Estimated at EUR 640 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project comprises the construction of 73 km of new motorway to connect the M3 motorway (TEN corridor V) to Debrecen (36 km) and the bypasses around Debrecen (13 km) and Nyíregyháza (24 km), also on the M3 corridor.

The Project is part of the Hungarian national motorway development programme (Law CXXVIII of 2003 and decree 2044/2003), which envisages extending the Hungarian motorway network by 420 km by 2006. The main aim of this programme is to improve the accessibility to the less developed regions and hence to contribute to a more balanced regional development of the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental Impact Assessments have been carried out for all sections of the Project.

The Project to be financed by the Bank has been opened to international competition under the principles of transparency, economy and non-discrimination in accordance with the Bank’s procurement criteria.

Other links
Related press
The European Investment Bank (EIB) provides EUR 520 million in support of Hungarian projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The European Investment Bank (EIB) provides EUR 520 million in support of Hungarian projects
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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