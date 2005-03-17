NEWCASTLE SCHOOLS PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project combines a six school PFI project with a 10 school BSF project. The City Council will procure the two projects in a single procurement exercise. The following new facilities are foreseen:
- four primary schools;
- three special schools;
- seven secondary schools; and
- two technology colleges.
This is the second schools PPP project undertaken by the council. The private sector Concessionaire will be responsible for the construction/ refurbishment of the schools, with a range of other sevices, some lasting the 25 year term of the PFI contract.
The project is part of the first wave of the Building Schools for the Future (BSF) programme. BSF is a national initiative in England designed to improve educational attainment by substantially modernising and upgrading the country’s secondary school infrastructure and facilities. The project will assist the Council in improving the quality of educational services delivery and the efficiency of resource allocation in the local school system.
In principle, the project is not covered by Directive 97/11/EC Annex II, but when the final proposal is known, this may need to be reviewed.
The project concerns works and services under a DBFO contract. EU directives require the concession to be tendered under public procurement rules (Directive 93/38/EEC applies). The project is being internationally competitively tendered through a negotiated procedure following OJEU publication (24.12.2004, 2004/S 251-217041). The ITN was issued to 3 short-listed bidders in June 2005. Appointment of the preferred bidder is foreseen for March 2006.
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