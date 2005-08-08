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MARIO NEGRI R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2005 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 August 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2005
20050260
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mario Negri R&D

Fondazione Istituto di Ricerca Farmacologiche Mario Negri (Ente Morale DPR 361 del 05.04.1961) is a private non-profit foundation, recognized by the Italian and US authorities, set up in 1963 for the purpose of developing a research centre in biomedical an immunology fields.

Contact : Comm. Claudio A. Pantarotto
Phone : 02 3901 4448

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million
Approximately EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction in Milan (area Bovisa), of the new headquarters including state-of-art facilities for research, training, dissemination of information and R&D expenditure over three years. Construction of a building to house visitors, foreign scientists and for social activities.

Development of the research, ranging from basic research to controlled clinical trials and epidemiological analyses, in the field of oncology, neurosciences, cardiovascular renal diseases.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the new facilities falls under Annex II of the EU Directive 97/11 on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Local authorities have not required an EIA, due to the size, location and the limited impact of the project.

The promoter is a private company operating in the pharmaceutical sector and, therefore, not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The procurement procedures followed by the promoter appear suitable for the project and satisfactory to the Bank.

Comments

Health care sector.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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