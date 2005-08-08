Mario Negri R&D

Summary sheet
Fondazione Istituto di Ricerca Farmacologiche Mario Negri (Ente Morale DPR 361 del 05.04.1961) is a private non-profit foundation, recognized by the Italian and US authorities, set up in 1963 for the purpose of developing a research centre in biomedical an immunology fields.
Contact : Comm. Claudio A. Pantarotto
Phone : 02 3901 4448
Construction in Milan (area Bovisa), of the new headquarters including state-of-art facilities for research, training, dissemination of information and R&D expenditure over three years. Construction of a building to house visitors, foreign scientists and for social activities.
Development of the research, ranging from basic research to controlled clinical trials and epidemiological analyses, in the field of oncology, neurosciences, cardiovascular renal diseases.
The construction of the new facilities falls under Annex II of the EU Directive 97/11 on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Local authorities have not required an EIA, due to the size, location and the limited impact of the project.
The promoter is a private company operating in the pharmaceutical sector and, therefore, not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The procurement procedures followed by the promoter appear suitable for the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
Health care sector.
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