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POST-TSUNAMI LINE OF CREDIT -SRI LANKA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sri Lanka : € 70,000,000
Credit lines : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/04/2006 : € 10,000,000
6/04/2006 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for post-tsunami reconstruction in Sri Lanka

Summary sheet

Release date
30 August 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/04/2006
20050234
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tsunami Line of Credit

The Facility will be made available through the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and eligible participating financial institutions (PFIs).

For the PFIs, DFCC Bank will be the administrative unit for the credit line, processing and coordinating applications received by the PFIs.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70m, split in two tranches.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for the financing of small and medium scale projects in industry, infrastructure, tourism, energy and telecommunications, related services and other sectors.

The purpose of the project to provide funding to those industries and services affected directly or indirectly by the Tsunami.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The borrower will be requested to ensure that the final beneficiaries comply with the local legislation and with EIB rules and guidelines, as appropriate.

EIB procurement guidelines will be applied.

Comments

Mainly industry and infrastructure in the private sector.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan for post-tsunami reconstruction in Sri Lanka

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan for post-tsunami reconstruction in Sri Lanka
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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