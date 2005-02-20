Grain LNG Terminal Phase II (TEN)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
National Grid Plc
1-3 Strand
London WC2N 5EH
UK
Contact: M. Cooper
The Project has been identified as a TEN project of common interest by the European Council and comprises the expansion of an existing LNG import terminal on the Isle of Grain. The project aims at providing a cost-efficient solution to supplying natural gas to the UK market, which will benefit from the existing Grain LNG facilities and their connection to the national gas transmission system.
The Project will provide substantial gas import and peak supply capacity. It is expected to make an important contribution to filling the expected gas supply gap between rising demand and declining indigenous gas reserves of the UK.
The schemes included in the project fall under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC. A full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been carried out, planning permission has been received, and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate.
The project will be implemented under a fixed lump sum EPC contract that was awarded after restricted international tendering of pre-qualified companies.
Oil and gas.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.