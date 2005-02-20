Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GRAIN LNG TERMINAL PHASE II (TEN)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 177,344,269.56
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 177,344,269.56
Energy : € 177,344,269.56
Signature date(s)
21/11/2005 : € 177,344,269.56
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2005
20050220
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Grain LNG Terminal Phase II (TEN)

National Grid Plc
1-3 Strand
London WC2N 5EH
UK

Contact: M. Cooper

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 120 million.
Estimated to be about GBP 355 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project has been identified as a TEN project of common interest by the European Council and comprises the expansion of an existing LNG import terminal on the Isle of Grain. The project aims at providing a cost-efficient solution to supplying natural gas to the UK market, which will benefit from the existing Grain LNG facilities and their connection to the national gas transmission system.

The Project will provide substantial gas import and peak supply capacity. It is expected to make an important contribution to filling the expected gas supply gap between rising demand and declining indigenous gas reserves of the UK.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes included in the project fall under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC. A full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been carried out, planning permission has been received, and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate.

The project will be implemented under a fixed lump sum EPC contract that was awarded after restricted international tendering of pre-qualified companies.

Comments

Oil and gas.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications