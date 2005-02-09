Telecom Italia Banda-Larga Mezzogiorno

Summary sheet
The project consists of investment to modernise the promoter’s telecommunications infrastructure to provide advanced broadband services in the south of Italy, the so-called Mezzogiorno regions of the country, in 2005-2007. It comprises the roll-out of new business broadband services, the further expansion of existing consumer broadband services (xDSL) in terms of geographical coverage and performance, and the reinforcement of the optical fibre backbone and access network to enable future growth based on advanced broadband services.
To expand broad-band telecoms service throughout the southern regions of Italy, this in order to lessen the risk of an emerging digital divide.
The applicable EU Directive (1997/11/EC) does not consider telecoms service provision as a sector for which an EIA is necessary (not included in Annexes I and II). No major adverse environmental impacts are expected since investments cover mainly upgrades or extensions of plant in existing premises. Minor impacts may result from installation of new cable ducts and equipment shelters.
Telecommunications is considered a competitive market and has been excluded from the scope of the EU Directive concerning “utility” supply contracts (2004/17/EC). The promoter is expected to apply efficient procurement procedures which will be verified during appraisal.
Telecoms and internet access fixed-network services.
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