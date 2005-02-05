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TELECOM ITALIA RICERCA E SVILUPPO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 160,000,000
Telecom : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2005 : € 160,000,000
21/07/2005 : € 240,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 May 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2005
20050205
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Telecom Italia Ricerca e Sviluppo
Telecom Italia SpA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 400 million
The project cost is expected to be in the region of EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation concerns the promoter’s investments in research and development in the 2005-2007 period.

To undertake R&D activity for innovative broadband telecommunications applications for both fixed and mobile platforms as well as for innovation of IT products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Since the project concerns mainly the purchase of IT hardware and software development in existing facilities, no negative environmental impact is expected.

The promoter operates in a fully competitive market and is thus not bound by EU Directive 93/38/EEC (see also EC Commission Communication 2004/C 115/03), concerning supply contracts. All civil works and equipment will be procured following national and international enquiries among the most qualified contractors and suppliers.

Comments

Telecoms & IT R&D activity

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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