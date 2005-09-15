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MAZOVIA REGIONAL RAIL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/09/2006 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Poland: EUR 50 million for modernisation of Mazovia Regional Railways

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/09/2006
20050190
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mazovia Regional Rail
Mazovian Railways (“Koleje Mazowieckie”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project focuses on financing the purchase of new rolling stock for Mazovian Railways (“Koleje Mazowieckie”), the regional passenger train operator, in order to extend the existing rolling stock fleet.

To increase public transport efficiency, reliability and service comfort as well as to generate benefits through savings in travel time, improve living conditions in the Mazovian Voivodship due to a better accessibility for a considerable amount of citizens and reduction of pollution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes will be designed in accordance with relevant Polish and EU environmental regulations including Environmental Impact Assessments where appropriate. Particular attention will be paid to nature conservation aspects.

The Borrower will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU directives.

Comments

Railway passenger transport.

Other links
Related press
Poland: EUR 50 million for modernisation of Mazovia Regional Railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EUR 50 million for modernisation of Mazovia Regional Railways
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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